Evans Cooling Partners With Automatic Distributors

Evans Waterless Coolant will now be sold through Automatic Distributors, a wholesale distributor of more than 75,000 powersports parts and accessories headquartered in Bangor, Maine.

Known for sharing Evans’ commitment to delivering outstanding customer service to meet the demands of the powersports industry, Automatic Distributors will make Evans’ coolant technology available to ATV, UTV, motocross, PWC/marine, snowmobile, street bike and utility trailer owners.

Marketed as the only waterless engine coolants available on the market, Evans Waterless Coolants eliminate overheating to deliver improved performance and reliability even under extreme conditions, according to the company.

Automatic Distributors will offer specially formulated Powersports Coolant, which is the choice for teams in MX, Off-Road, Flat Track, ATV, UTV and snowmobile racing. According to Evans Powersports Director John Light, “What started in racing is now a solution for the common problems that street and recreational riders face. So now even the weekend racer and rider can be confident that Evans Coolant is a winning choice for their performance machines.”