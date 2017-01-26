Personnel/Personnel News
January 26, 2017 11:49 am

ERI Group Founder Rick Miller Has Retired

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Personnel - Rick MillerEngine Rebuilders Inc. (E.R.I. Group) has announced the retirement of longtime President and Founder Rick Miller.

Miller has been president of E.R.I. for 35 years and will be named president emeritus. He will remain as a consultant and chairman of the board of directors for an extended period. A successor will be named at a later date.

In announcing Miller’s retirement, E.R.I. Group stated, “We thank Rick for his dedication and service to the Engine Rebuilding industry and the success of the members of The E.R.I. Group.”

