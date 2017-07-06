Epicor Surpasses 12M Aftermarket Part Records Published Through ‘Net Adds’ eCatalog Service

Epicor Software Corp., a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has announced that more than 12 million automotive aftermarket part records have been published through the company’s Net Adds data publishing capability, which enables Epicor to verify and publish most new part numbers in five days or less. A vast majority of manufacturer-supplied catalog content files are now validated and published through the Net Adds process, according to Epicor.

Net Adds is one of two significant recent investments by Epicor in reducing the time needed to validate and deploy new part numbers and other content featured in the Epicor PartExpert electronic catalog (eCatalog). The company also offers free, automated, weekly eCatalog downloads that eliminate the need for most users to rely on manual, monthly DVD-based updates.

“Net Adds and Dynamic Updates together have reduced our data delivery cycle from several weeks to a matter of a few days while preserving the accuracy and other added value that have made the Epicor eCatalog the aftermarket industry’s de facto standard,” said Scott Thompson, vice president, automotive, analytics and content, Epicor Software.

The free Dynamic Updates service is available to all users of Epicor Windows- and web-based eCatalog products. This service was recently expanded to include all Epicor PartExpert eCatalog data, enabling distributors and jobbers to avoid time-consuming manual eCatalog updates. This service also provides access to new part numbers and other content weeks in advance of delivery methods, according to Thompson.

“No parts professional wants to lose a sale to another wholesaler or dealership parts department because their catalog isn’t accurate or up-to-date,” he said. “By relying on the Epicor eCatalog in conjunction with our free Dynamic Updates service, distributors and jobbers can position their businesses to capture more sales from more customers, every day.”

Aftermarket wholesalers using an Epicor business management solution can sign up for the Dynamic Updates service by completing the online form here. Epicor eCatalog customers not using an Epicor business management solution should contact their system provider to sign up for the Dynamic Updates service.