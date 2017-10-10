Epicor Offering Free Technology Consultations At AAPEX For Aftermarket Businesses That Want To ‘Grow Beyond’

Epicor Software Corp. has announced that its automotive aftermarket specialists will offer free business technology consultations to industry suppliers, distributors, jobbers and service providers attending next month’s AAPEX event in Las Vegas. These no-obligation consultations offered during AAPEX are designed to help aftermarket businesses identify opportunities to “grow beyond” their current level of performance through increased sales, improved efficiency, higher service levels and stronger customer loyalty.

Qualifying industry professionals who schedule and attend a meeting in the Epicor booth No. 2238 at AAPEX or participate in a telephone-based consultation prior to the show will be entered into drawings for free Amazon Echo Plus virtual assistant speakers. For program details, visit epicor.com/GrowBeyond.

“AAPEX is an excellent opportunity for aftermarket professionals to identify best practices that are driving growth and stronger bottom-line performance among their peers,” said Scott Thompson, vice president, automotive, analytics and content, Epicor. “Many recent success stories in the aftermarket demonstrate the value of implementing modern technology solutions. We can help similar businesses – whether manufacturer, wholesaler or service chain – reap the same advantages.”

Epicor says it offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that connect and empower businesses at every level of the industry value chain. The company’s solutions for manufacturers include replacement parts data and industry data analytics. For distributors and jobbers, Epicor offers the Epicor Vision and Epicor Eagle enterprise solutions, Epicor PartExpert suite of eCatalog products, B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions, sales management/customer relationship management applications, and advanced category management tools. Epicor products and services for motor vehicle service dealers include replacement parts data, automotive service software and web-based estimating tools.

To learn more about how to increase business growth through technology and to set up a free consultation with Epicor, visit epicor.com/growbeyond or email [email protected].