Engine Parts Mfg. Moves To DMS DX+ Cloud System

Ron Bernstein, president of Precision Engine Parts, an international engine parts supplier located in Las Vegas, recently announced that it is moving all of its IT operations to DMS’ DX+ cloud-based warehouse management system.

According to Ray Dunn, purchasing manager, “We are excited to be working with DMS to help us implement new leading-edge cloud technologies that will help us grow our business and increase our productivity and profitability.”

Successfully supplying WD accounts throughout the U.S. and international markets since 1973, Precision Engine Parts reported that it anticipates achieving even greater success with its DMS-integrated suite of DX+ applications. In addition to introducing Qwik-Link EDI, a real-time EDI process for accepting orders and sending advance ship notices and invoices to its customers, the group says it is particularly excited about using DMS’ Qwik-Order B2B e-commerce application to service its customers on a 24×7 basis while increasing accuracy and efficiency in its back-office operations.

“We are excited that Precision Engine Parts has chosen to partner with DMS Systems to upgrade its older IT systems in order to achieve greater operating efficiencies and cost-savings for their growing business,” said DMS President Grady Davis. “As [the company’s] business technology partner, we will be working closely with them to help them achieve greater inventory turns and higher employee productivity while decreasing operational costs, thus offering Precision Engine Parts a significant competitive advantage in the engine parts marketplace.”