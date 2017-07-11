EnerSys Appoints 2 New Members To Its Board Of Directors

EnerSys, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries, has announced the appointment of Ronald Vargo and Nelda Connors to its board of directors. Vargo will join EnerSys’ board of directors effective Aug. 1, and Connors will join the board of directors effective Aug. 15.

David Shaffer, president and CEO of EnerSys, said, “I am very pleased to welcome Ron and Nelda to our board of directors. I believe that their combined financial and business experiences will be a great benefit to EnerSys.”

Arthur Katsaros, non-executive chairman of the board of directors, added, “Nelda and Ron both exemplify the values of our company and we look forward to benefiting from their experiences, perspectives and insights.”

Vargo served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of ICF International Inc. (ICF) from April 2010 to May 2011. Prior to joining ICF, he served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Electronic Data Systems (EDS), a global technology services company, and served as a member of the EDS executive committee. He joined EDS as vice president and treasurer in 2004 and was promoted to chief financial officer in 2006. Before joining EDS, Vargo was employed from 1991 to 2003 by TRW Inc., a global manufacturing and service company strategically focused on providing products and services with a high technology or engineering content to the automotive, space and defense markets. While at TRW, Vargo served in the positions of vice president of investor relations and treasurer and vice president of strategic planning and business development. He began his career with General Electric in 1976 and also served in numerous leadership positions at BP plc and the Standard Oil Co., which was acquired by BP.

Vargo is a member of the board of directors of Ferro Corp., a leading supplier of technology based functional coatings and color solutions, and EPAM Systems Inc., a global provider of product development and software engineering solutions.

He holds a Masters of Business Administration in finance and general management from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Dartmouth College.

Connors is the founder, chairwoman and CEO of Pine Grove Holdings LLC, a privately held investment company focused on acquiring and building small-to-middle market businesses with highly engineered content. From 2008 through 2011, Connors was the president and CEO of Atkore International, which was formerly a division of Tyco International. Prior to that, she was a senior executive at Eaton Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler Corp. in various global business leadership and profit and loss management roles. She has lived and worked in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Connors has been a director of Echo Global Logistics Inc. since 2013. She also has been an independent director of Boston Scientific Corp. since 2009, and serves as a Class B director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Connors formerly served as a director for Blount International, Vesuvius plc and Clarcor Corp. She also is a director for the privately held Prima Health and adviser to Brightwood Capital, FocalPoint Partners and Santa Fe Advisors. Connors also has been a chairwoman of the finance committee, and a member of several public company Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees.

Connors holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton with post-graduate studies at the University of Tokyo in international finance and economics.