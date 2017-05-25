Service And Repair/training
May 25, 2017 11:50 am

Elite To Host Shop Management Seminar Series

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Elite has announced that the company will be hosting its “Fly with the Eagles” shop management seminar series from June 20-23 in San Diego.

The AMI-accredited course will be presented by Elite coach Joe Marconi, who is regarded as one of the top shop owners in the country and is the cofounder of autoshopowner.com. Interested shop owners have the option of attending the entire four-day series, or choosing the day(s) of their choice.

Here is what each day will cover:

“Our Fly with the Eagles courses are always circled on our calendar, and our entire team looks forward to them every year. Not only does Joe Marconi do an outstanding job of presenting the content, but it’s so great to see all of the bright shop owners in attendance sharing their thoughts and learning from each other,” said Bob Cooper, president of Elite.

For more information on the course, visit the Fly with the Eagles webpage.

