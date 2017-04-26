Manufacturing/Elgin Industries
April 26, 2017 11:41 am

Elgin Industries Inducted Into John Deere Supplier Hall Of Fame

Elgin Industries has been inducted into the John Deere Supplier Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for manufacturers that have attained elite, Partner-level supplier status for five consecutive years through the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. Elgin, which manufactures engine components for Deere & Co. facilities around the world, was one of just 14 companies selected for the April 18 Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Davenport, Iowa.

“Product and service excellence are our overarching goals every day,” said Elgin Industries President Bill Skok. “We are extremely proud of this honor and appreciative of Deere & Co.’s strong investment in the Achieving Excellence Program. Our business relationship is a tremendous source of pride for every member of our organization.”

Partner-level status is Deere & Co.’s highest supplier rating and is based on several criteria related to a company’s dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

 

