Electric Mobility: innogy Launches Subsidiary In The US

innogy has established a new subsidiary to enter the e-mobility market in the U.S. The new company, trading under the name of innogy e-mobility US LLC, will be based in Los Angeles and serve the U.S. market as a provider of technology and services. Business activities will be focused on California and other U.S. states that have stipulated zero-emission requirements for new vehicles.

Cameron Funk will manage innogy e-mobility US LLC as its first CEO. His previous role was director of business development for ABM Industries Inc.

Peter Terium, CEO of innogy SE, said, “We are firm believers in the future of electric mobility. For this reason, innogy is working constantly to drive forward the expansion of clean, climate-friendly mobility. In Germany, we are already the leader in terms of number of charging points. Now, we want to continue this success in the U.S. For there too, electric mobility and climate protection are a mega-topic for many states and big cities – and we have the innovative solutions for tomorrow’s traffic.”

Martin Herrmann, chief operating officer of retail of innogy SE, added, “I am delighted that in Cameron Funk we have gained a pioneer in the American e-mobility industry. With his outstanding body of work, network in the industry and comprehensive experience, he will be leading our business in the U.S. market.”

As one of the founding members of the Electric Vehicle Charging Association, Funk has contributed to the progress of electric mobility in the U.S. The company says he is experienced in developing EV charging programs for major OEM auto makers, including an extensive public infrastructure EV charging background.

“I am excited to be given this opportunity to help shape innogy’s entry into the e-mobility market in the U.S. as a representative of one of the top players in Europe. We have the right products and an excellent, highly motivated team, which will enable us to build a successful future in the U.S.,” said Funk.

From production to electricity sales

innogy e-mobility US LLC operates as a technology and service provider in the field of e-mobility. The new company is a wholly owned subsidiary of innogy SE. The company’s portfolio spans the whole length of the value chain, from the production, marketing, supply and construction of charging solutions right up to the operation of charging infrastructure based on its in-house software. innogy also markets a range of additional services in connection with e-vehicle electricity.

U.S. experience through cooperation with BTCpower

Over the course of other collaborations, innogy has already set foot in the U.S. market for e-mobility. Now, with BTCpower, innogy has gained a hardware partner for high-speed charging systems, which have been upgraded with an increased range of functions.