eBay Motors Provides Consumers With Instant Access To Certified Techs With New ‘Virtual Tech’ Feature

This week, eBay Motors continues to innovate its shopping experience by introducing Virtual Tech and tire installations in the U.S. Both services cater to shoppers who want to save time, seek expert advice and experience a higher standard of convenience.

Virtual Tech enables buyers to shop and connect directly with ASE-certified technicians for an additional fee. The new service gives buyers expert advice on what to purchase and how to install parts in order to repair or upgrade their car or truck. Virtual Tech sessions can be purchased for 10-minute ($19.95) or 20-minute ($49.95) durations; and, for a limited time, these sessions will be discounted to $14.95 and $44.95, respectively.

“When shopping for parts and accessories, many of our buyers may stumble across a question or need directions when it comes to the installation process,” said Todd Madeiros, vice president of parts and accessories at eBay. “With our new Virtual Tech add-on, we’re bridging the gap and helping to connect shoppers with experienced professionals, while also providing them with our massive selection of inventory.”

Tire Installation

This week, eBay’s tire installation services will be available to all U.S. shoppers. Shoppers who purchase tires on eBay can opt to have them shipped to a local installation location at no additional cost. eBay Motors has 9,000 installation locations across the U.S. and tire inventory that spans across all major brands.

“Every seven seconds, a wheel or tire part is sold on eBay Motors in the U.S.,” said Madeiros. “Now, with tire installation services, shoppers have access to eBay’s tire inventory, plus the added convenience of expert local installation to fully complete their automotive needs.”

Tire installation services include mounting tires on rims, wheel balancing and installing new rubber valves. Powered by eBay’s add-on services, eBay’s structured data initiative matches buyers with tires that fit their vehicle, and service prices that reflect installation for the number of tires purchased.