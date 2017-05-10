eBay Motors Introduces New Tire Installation Service And Improved Site Experience

Expanding its motors marketplace and platform, eBay has announced the addition of new features and services to deliver a more personalized and innovative experience to automotive buyers. eBay Motors is adding tire installation services to its offerings, beginning in Germany this month and in the U.S. this summer. In addition, the company will debut enhanced shopping features, such as a partnership with TrueCar in the U.S., to offer buyers helpful tools when shopping for new vehicles.

“At eBay we’re focused on providing the most convenient shopping experience for our customers,” said Jay Hanson, eBay’s vice president of North America merchandising, hard goods. “Adding auto services as well as the TrueCar integration showcases our commitment to extending value and insight to buyers around the world.”

For the first time, eBay is adding a new service to its Motors platform, giving shoppers the ability to bundle new tire purchases with professional installation in their local area. With this new feature, tires will ship directly to nearby automotive repair shops for installation.

eBay also is unveiling a new Motors homepage experience for desktops. The improved homepage offers enhanced search and browsing features for a massive selection of vehicles – both new and used – as well as parts and accessories. In a new partnership with TrueCar in the U.S., eBay shoppers will have access to deeper insights into new vehicle pricing to quickly compare car prices.

“eBay is committed to enhancing its marketplace with the best information and buying experience it can provide to its shoppers,” said Chip Perry, TrueCar’s president and CEO. “TrueCar’s pricing and Certified Dealer Network deepens and expands eBay’s new car experience and we are excited to launch this enhanced platform.”