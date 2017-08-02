E3 Sponsors Richie Morris Racing To Complement Official Spark Plug Status With American Flat Track Racing

Earlier this year, E3 Spark Plugs partnered with American Flat Track Racing to become the series’ official spark plug. Touted as America’s extreme sport, American Flat Track Racing features customized dirt track motorcycles capable of reaching speeds up to 140 mph. Comprised of two classes, AFT Twins and Singles, and sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, E3 is the designated official spark plug for both classes for 2017.

Rob Fisher, E3 vice president of motorsports and marketing, said, “American Flat Track has a long tradition of intense racing, close matches and tough competitors that makes this series exciting to watch. For E3, partnering with American Flat Track helps us to reach a core dirt bike enthusiast interested in the highest level of competition.”

In addition to the company’s partnership of American Flat Track Racing, E3 recently inked a sponsorship program with Richie Morris Racing (RMR). RMR operates a two-rider program with Shayna Texter, riding in Singles and fresh off a win at Rolling Wheels, and GNC1 Rookie of the Year, Jarod Vanderkooi, who recently moved to flat track from road racing and is riding twins.

Team owner Richie Morris shared just prior to Texter’s victory in New York, “We’re excited to have E3 aboard for 2017. We found power by switching to their plugs and can’t wait to take them to the podium! We look forward to building a long, mutually beneficial relationship with them.”

Fisher added, “We’re excited to join with Richie Morris Racing. They are a championship winning class-act team that fits well with E3’s philosophies and business practices. We’re looking for great things out of our partnership with both the team and American Flat Track in general.

The series is broadcast on NBCSN and offers encore telecasts on FANSChoice.tv in addition to live stream coverage. All 18 events of American Flat Track Racing are available for viewing on NBCSN or as post coverage on FansChoice.tv. The next planned primetime broadcast on NBCSN will be Rolling Wheels Half-Mile at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 7. The one-hour show will feature flag-to-flag coverage of both main events and exclusive features.

For more information about E3 ignition products, visit e3sparkplugs.com, or follow E3 on Facebook.