E3 Performance Products Introduces Line Of DiamondFIRE Racing Products

E3 has announced a product line expansion with the introduction of DiamondFIRE distributors, including spark plug wires, coils, 02 sensors and a complete line of racing products. The company says that the DiamondFIRE line of ignition products reaffirms its commitment to the automotive high-performance and racing industry.

E3’s new line of DiamondFIRE racing distributors are engineered to withstand the harsh motorsports environment found in all forms of racing. Offering part numbers for the most common Chevy, Ford and HEI applications, all E3 DiamondFIRE Racing Distributors feature a smaller cap and bowl, and are designed to fit compact spaces. They come with a CNC machined 6061-T6 aluminum housing that has O-ring grooves; a necessity when using a fully machined race engine block. Other features that separate E3 DiamondFIRE distributors from the competition include:

Special hot forging process ­– eliminates weak spots and porosity

Precision-stamped and blanked cam plate and weights

Proprietary nitrocarburized surface treatment

Nylon rub pads

Centerless ground shaft rides on an upper sealed roller bearing

Fully adjustable mechanical advance

TIG – welded throughout

Hardened iron drive gear –­ brass gear option available

Components molded in high quality 30 percent glass-filled polyester

Brass cap contacts for maximum conductivity

Dual magnetic pickups on E3.1416 (Chevy V8) – ideal for circle track racing

Comes complete with cap, rotor, wire retainer and mechanical advance curve kit

For more information about E3 DiamondFIRE Racing Distributors visit e3sparkplugs.com.