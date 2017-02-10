E-ZOIL Names Marx Group As Agency Of Record For Marketing And Public Relations

E-ZOIL, a manufacturer of performance-enhancing fuel additives and cleaning solutions, has named Marx Group as its agency of record for marketing and public relations (PR). Marx Group will assist E-ZOIL with marketing and branding strategies, messaging and ad creative, media planning and placement, trade show support, press release writing and distribution and will represent the company to trade and consumer media.

Based in San Rafael, California, and with an office in Detroit, Marx Group is a full-service research, strategy and marketing communications agency highly focused in the automotive, performance and trucking industries.

E-ZOIL is a family owned manufacturer of specialty chemicals for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil market segments. The company has been in business for more than three decades and has established relationships with leading North American buying groups and associations, including VIPAR Heavy Duty, HDA Truck Pride, Power Heavy Duty and the Association of Diesel Specialists. The company also partners with many OE truck dealerships across the U.S. and Canada.