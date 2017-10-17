E-Kanban Streamlines Supplier Collaboration For Just-In-Time Manufacturing

TPSynergy, a leader in cloud-based supply chain solutions announced further customer adoption and a new release of its E-Kanban System, a “just-in-time” manufacturing system introduced by Japanese manufacturing companies to optimize inventory management. This new generation of cloud solution supports demand driven operations, reduced inventories and real-time collaboration.

One of TPSynergy’s customers, Aditya Auto Products, designs and manufactures components and systems for leading global automobile brands, including door systems and driver control systems. The company says it is critical that they operate successfully with just-in-time systems both on the customer and supplier side.

Aditya’s president, Suresh Sethu Raman described the company’s challenge. “We searched for a solution to optimize our inventory and improve collaboration with suppliers on timely delivery. We found TPSynergy’s E-Kanban system to be a simple and very effective solution to automate supplier communication and the replenishment process.”

One of Aditya’s primary requirements for the system was rapid implementation and, according to Sethu, “TPSynergy got us up and running in a couple of weeks, with less effort than we expected.”

TPSynergy’s solution provides mobile apps on iOS and Android as well as a cloud portal to inform suppliers when bins become empty. It allows Aditya and its suppliers to continuously monitor transactions in the portal and download regular reports for reconciliation with their ERP systems.