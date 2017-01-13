Durning Aftermarket Launches New Website

Durning Aftermarket, a marketing communications firm based in Chicago, has launched a new website. Formerly Meyer/Fredericks and Associates, the firm is led by Steve Durning, the company’s former creative director.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to consolidate the best of our aftermarket creative samples and capabilities in one place,” said Durning. “This will give aftermarket professionals an easy overview of what we have to offer.”

Click on durningaftermarket.com for more information.