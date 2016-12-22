DuraGo Awarded Outstanding Parts Master Vendor Of The Year Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

DuraGo was awarded the Outstanding Parts Master Vendor of the Year award at the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Winter Meeting in Miami, Florida. The award recognizes DuraGo for the quality, technology, logistics and overall excellence the company brings to the Parts Master Brake Drum and Rotor program.

“We are honored to receive this award and its recognition of our ongoing commitment to the Alliance shareholders and their customers. In addition, I am so proud for the employees of DuraGo, this award is a reflection of all of their hard work and dedication,” said John Kelley, president of DuraGo.