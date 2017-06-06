Dura-Bond Bearing Co. Recognized As A Preferred Partner By Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Dura-Bond Bearing Co. has been recognized as a Preferred Partner by Jasper Engines & Transmissions. The award was presented by Jasper at its annual Preferred Partners Banquet in May 2017.

The Preferred Partner Award is presented annually to recognize the company’s partners in success. Recipients are nominated by an individual within the Purchasing, Quality, Manufacturing or Payables divisions of the Jasper Engines & Transmissions organization and are judged on quality, service, fill-rate, response time to a problem and billing/credit procedures, among other criteria. Approval from all of the above mentioned divisions is required for selection as a Preferred Partner.

Dura-Bond is a repeat winner of the Preferred Partner award from Jasper. Jasper Engines & Transmissions is celebrating its 75th year of operation.