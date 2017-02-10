Driven Brands Charitable Foundation Raises More Than $650,000 In 2016

The Driven Brands Charitable Foundation (DBCF) announced this week it raised more than $650,000 in 2016. The foundation’s fundraising efforts have now surpassed more than $1.5 million since it was established in 2012. The foundation, working in conjunction with more than 2,500 Driven Brand franchisees, vendor partners, customers and employees, looks to not only change the lives of children and families in need, but also to support local community initiatives in the neighborhoods its businesses serve across the U.S. and Canada.

“We continue to benefit from our vendor partners, franchisees and employees’ support, awareness and commitment,” said Noah Pollack, executive vice president and general counsel for Driven Brands. “As we grow all of our brands, and expand into new markets and new segments, the foundation remains a constant focus and source of cohesion and pride.

DBCF supports several organizations like the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including the Levine Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Boston Children’s Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis Canada and other local charities like Snug Hugs for Kids. In addition, DBCF believes in honoring our veterans and giving back to the brave men and women who fight for our freedoms through programs like NABC Recycles Rides, Wounded Warrior Project and Hope for Warriors.

The Driven Brands family of automotive aftermarket brands – including Take 5 Oil Change, Maaco, Meineke Car Care Centers, Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops, Econo Lube N’ Tune, Pro Oil, CARSTAR, Drive N Style and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, raised the funds at national conventions and during several events throughout the year including golf tournaments, collection drives, charitable walks, silent auctions and in-store promotions.

The foundation says it also receives a tremendous amount of support from its vendor partners and customers, including the Round It Forward program that rounds up customer purchases to the nearest dollar and in-shop collection boxes.