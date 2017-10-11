Driven Brands Announces Partnership With EasyPay Finance

Driven Brands and Meineke Car Care Centers have announced a national partnership between Driven Brands and EasyPay Finance, making EasyPay Finance an approved secondary finance provider for all Driven Brands’ family of brands and franchises.

With consumers finding it harder than ever to pay for emergency repairs, the need to offer fair customer financing that covers consumers with challenged credit has never been higher. In fact, a recent report from the Federal Reserve found that 46 percent of adults say they either could not cover an emergency expense costing $400, or would cover it by selling something or borrowing money.

Driven Brands’ partnership with EasyPay Finance will now allow the entire Driven Brands family of brands and franchises to help their customers when they need it most.

“Driven Brands’ and Meineke’s partnership with EasyPay Finance will benefit not only our franchisees but their customers as well,” said Danny Rivera, president of Meineke Car Care Centers. “Over the years, many of our franchisees have offered the EasyPay program with great success, but what I think really won us over was EasyPay’s integrity as a brand. Their completely transparent program terms and in-house customer and merchant services teams have made quite a positive impression with our franchisees and their customers. They really go above and beyond to offer exceptional service by consistently demonstrating the care and dedication that aligns with our values at Driven Brands and Meineke. They’re a great fit.”

“The Driven Brands and EasyPay Finance partnership will now benefit Driven Brands franchisees who have been waiting to offer a customer financing program that’s straightforward, transparent and easy to use. Our payment options will help their customers when they don’t qualify for the prime lenders, not to mention the additional revenue generation for the franchisees,” said Scott Vertrees, CEO of EasyPay Finance. “We are thrilled to be an approved secondary financing provider for the Driven Brands family.”