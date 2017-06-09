Dorman Products Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

Dorman Products Inc. today announced the following organizational changes, effective immediately. Mike Kealey, senior vice president – product, has been promoted to executive vice president – commercial. Kevin Olsen, senior vice president – chief financial officer, has been promoted to executive vice president – chief financial officer.

“Mike and Kevin are excellent leaders with proven abilities. I am proud of their accomplishments to date, and confident that they will help lead Dorman to continued success for many years to come,” said Matt Barton, president and CEO.

Kealey will be responsible for product development, supply chain, sales and marketing while Olsen will continue to oversee finance and add legal and corporate development to his list of responsibilities.

In addition, Dorman announced the promotions of David Cohen to senior vice president – product; Mike Dempsey to senior vice president – supply chain; and Tom Knoblauch to senior vice president – general counsel.