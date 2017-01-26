Dorman Adds Exclusive New OE FIX Camshaft Phaser To Its VVT Solutions Program

Dorman Products has announced the addition of an exclusive camshaft phaser (also known as a variable valve timing sprocket or VVT) for more than 5.5 million Ford 4.6L and 5.4L V8 applications to its aftermarket VVT Solutions offering. Dorman’s patented new OE FIX for this camshaft phaser, part number 917-250XD, offers customers a completely re-engineered alternative, solving original design flaws in the highly failure-prone original unit, according to the company.

Dorman’s 917-250XD redesign focuses on eliminating OE failure modes typically caused by the premature wear of internal rotor and vane plates, which can lead to pressure loss and performance issues in higher mileage vehicles. Dorman says its OE FIX design offers customers both a redesigned rotor that decreases friction, and a stronger alloy locking plate that reduces wear. Dorman’s direct replacement provides smoother movement, while eliminating premature wear. In addition, to aid with installation, the 917-250XD includes a torque-to-yield bolt.

Dorman says it continues to grow its VVT Solutions program in terms of coverage and innovation. New variable valve solenoids and camshaft phasers are added monthly to ensure customers have access to the most up-to-date and in-demand high quality VVT replacement parts available. To date, Dorman VVT Solutions program offers 240 SKUs with coverage for more than 200 million installation opportunities. VVT coverage from Dorman provides vital precision replacement parts, as winter temperatures plunge and cause engine oil viscosity to thicken, leading to higher failure levels among original VVT system components, the company says.

Complete information on Dorman’s VVT Solutions program is available at DormanProducts.com\VVTSolutions.

