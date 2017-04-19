Donaldson Named Navistar ‘Diamond Supplier’ For 2nd Consecutive Year

Donaldson Co. Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration systems and parts, has been named a “Diamond Supplier” for the second year in a row by Navistar International Corp. Navistar, a leading manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, defense vehicles and engines, reserves the distinction for only the top 2 percent of the company’s supply partners.

“We are extremely proud to be a Navistar Diamond Supplier,” said Todd Lewis, Donaldson’s director of OEM on-road sales. “Donaldson has always embraced a philosophy of innovation with collaboration, and this award is the result of that powerful combination. It begins with our team listening carefully to our OE partners’ challenges. Then we work together to develop customized solutions that meet increasing filtration performance specifications while fitting into a continually shrinking underhood space.”

Navistar, which has strict requirements for all of its suppliers, has additional qualifications for its upper-echelon Diamond Suppliers. To be considered, suppliers must have demonstrated the ability to improve Navistar customer uptime and exceed the company’s performance expectations for quality, delivery, technology and cost.

When awarding Donaldson this year’s Diamond Supplier distinction, Navistar specifically highlighted the company’s design of customized air filtration systems for its new LT truck platform and other upcoming products.

“Donaldson’s team worked hand-in-hand with the Navistar Parts team to develop an innovative aftermarket strategy,” said Wayne Rygel, Navistar procurement director. “Their collaborative work style, state-of-the-art designs and high-quality products for the project helped support a flawless launch.”

The two companies share a significant and successful history: Donaldson has actively partnered with Navistar in North America for more than 15 years, but the relationship can be traced back to 1936 when Donaldson developed air intake systems for International Trucks, Navistar’s flagship vehicle brand.