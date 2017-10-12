Donald Cooper Will Address The 2017 VIPAR Heavy Duty Annual Business Conference

Donald Cooper, an international business speaker and coach, will provide two thought-provoking presentations during the 2017 VIPAR Heavy Duty Annual Business Conference, taking place from Oct. 15-20 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Cooper will provide insight on “Succession Planning” during the stockholders meeting and will address how to “Accelerate Your Business” at a distributor educational session.

“Donald Cooper is respected by clients in over 40 industries around the world as a thought-leader and passionate visionary in the areas of management, marketing and profitability,” said Chris Baer, president and CEO, VIPAR Heavy Duty. “As a former manufacturer and retailer, Donald brings real-life experiences from being in the trenches. His work with businesses is focused on creating compelling customer value, clarity of purpose and long-term profitability. These are all valuable insights that can help our distributors with their business operations.”

Cooper earned his Master in Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School in London, Ontario. He worked 18 years at his family’s business, Cooper Canada, a world-class leader in protective sports equipment. At the age of 43, Cooper reinvented himself as an award-winning fashion retailer. For the past 20 years, he has worked as a management speaker and business coach at The Donald Cooper Corp.

The VIPAR Heavy Duty Annual Business Conference brings together distributors, supplier partners and industry associates in a forum for information exchange, open dialogue and an opportunity to share insights on navigating the challenges and opportunities in a rapidly evolving independent heavy-duty aftermarket.

For more information on VIPAR Heavy Duty, visit vipar.com or email [email protected].