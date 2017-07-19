Distributors Increase Support Of AWDA Challenge

Distributors participating in the upcoming 2017 Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) Business and Education Conference have increased their support of the AWDA Challenge, raising their donation by 250 percent for each one-on-one meeting held.

AWDA Challenge donations made by distributors and vendors will no longer be limited to one-on-one meetings, but also will include booth meetings between member distributors and their vendor partners during AAPEX 2017.

“Last year, the AWDA Challenge raised more than $83,000, an increase of $25,000 over the previous year. With the additional amount donated by each distributor, plus the addition of booth meetings during AAPEX, the 2017 AWDA Challenge promises to be another record year,” said John R. Washbish, MAAP, senior vice chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Auto Plus, Automotive Distribution Network, Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association have each pledged to raise their donations for every one-on-one and booth meeting held between their member distributors and vendor partners during the Las Vegas conference.

“We are very grateful to all who participate in the AWDA Challenge,” continued Washbish. “Their active involvement helps support the foundation’s mission of providing educational scholarships to worthy students interested in pursuing careers in the auto care industry.”

To learn more about scholarships funded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit automotivescholarships.com.