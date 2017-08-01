Discount Tire Plans Neighborhood Retail Store Expansion Into Pennsylvania

Discount Tire, one of the largest independent tire and wheel retailers, has announced plans to grow its neighborhood retail store footprint into Pennsylvania. The company, which currently serves customers across the U.S. at 950 neighborhood retail store locations, will debut new neighborhood retail stores to meet its increasing demand for inexpensive tires and wheels in the greater Pittsburgh area, with plans for additional Pennsylvania markets to be announced.

Bringing the Discount Tire “lowest price guarantee” and commitment to unparalleled customer service to Pennsylvania continues a pattern of aggressive growth for the company. Since 2013, Discount Tire has expanded into 10 new states, including a recent significant investment in new tire store locations in Virginia.

Company representatives cite expanding the Discount Tire footprint in major U.S. markets and the addition of neighborhood retail tire stores in new states, including Pennsylvania, as key areas of focus for future growth.

Discount Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands, including Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper, along with Discount Tire-exclusive brands such as Arizonian, Road Hugger and Pathfinder. The company also offers a variety of custom wheel brands, including MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Konig.

For more information, visit discounttire.com.