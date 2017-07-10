Personnel/VIPAR
Deval Joshi Named Director Of Program Management For VIPAR Heavy Duty

Deval Joshi has been named director of program management for VIPAR Heavy Duty, effective immediately. Joshi joined VIPAR Heavy Duty in January 2017 and most recently served as senior program manager. 

In his new role, Joshi will be responsible for leading the organization’s program management team in fulfilling its role in the five-year growth plan set by the organization. He will continue to report to Larry Griffin, vice president of program management.

“In the time Deval has been with us he’s made a significant impact on the program management department due to his high level of skill and experience in this area,” said Griffin. “We look forward to his growing contributions and congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.”

Joshi has nearly 15 years of experience in strategic global purchasing, engineering and management. He spent eight years at Navistar in several roles, including sourcing and procurement for the company’s parts procurement group and production purchasing group. In addition, Joshi was the director of global procurement at Milton Industries.

Joshi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

