DENSO’s Virtual Reality And Interactive Exhibits Will Bring Technology To Life NAIAS 2017

DENSO will showcase interactive and virtual reality displays to bring its autonomous driving, safety and environmental technologies to life at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), which takes place Jan. 8-22 at the Cobo Center in Detroit. It is DENSO’s 13th consecutive year exhibiting at the show. DENSO is a premier sponsor of the event.

Virtual Reality Experience

DENSO’s Virtual Reality Experience introduces the participant to DENSO’s world of Smarter Mobility and Smarter Living. An animated, virtual guide takes viewers through three scenarios to show how DENSO is shaping the future of mobility by illustrating a world where vehicles can communicate – with other vehicles, with traffic lights, with infrastructure and even with their home.

City Scenario: With the vehicle’s ability to “see” other vehicles using vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) technology, it can help avoid accidents before the driver even sees it, such as a car that cuts it off in traffic. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology also can change a signal to green if there is no opposing traffic.

Country Scenario: The viewer “drives” down a country road and sees a deer suddenly jump in the road. Using camera and radar technology, the car can “recognize” the deer, along with other objects that should not be in the road, to prevent an accident.

Off-Road Scenario: Standing in a trail path, the viewer sees ATVs coming toward her. With the ability for the ATV to “see” the signal from the viewer’s cell phone, the ATV can be notified by a signal and avoid an accident.

DENSO’s Innovations

DENSO’s technologies will come to life with 3-D images popping up on a “vehicle tour” that showcases the parts and innovations DENSO makes for automobiles, including starters, alternators, radiators, condensers, hybrid components, battery thermal management and sensors. The display also will highlight its latest innovations in Human Machine Interface, Active Safety/Autonomous Drive and V2X technologies.

NHRA Champion Clay Millican

DENSO is an affiliate sponsor of drag racer Millican and title rights sponsor for the DENSO Spark plugs National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Nationals in Las Vegas. Six-time World Champion Millican will be at the DENSO booth on Education Day, Jan. 18, along with his dragster racecar, which will be at the DENSO booth for the entire show.

Clay Millican Model Dragster Giveaway

DENSO will be giving away a Clay Millican NHRA Model Dragster (1:24 scale) to the first 25 people on the public days of the show who tag DENSO in North America’s Facebook page with a photo of themselves in the DENSO booth.

Michigan Artist Daniel Cascardo

Michigan-based artist Daniel Cascardo will be DENSO’s residence artist for three days – on Monday, Jan. 9, for the Press Preview; on Friday, Jan. 13, for the Charity Preview; and on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for Education Day. Cascardo will create spontaneous mural images in DENSO’s booth. During Education Day, he will interact with students and allow them to add color, patterns and shape to the artwork.