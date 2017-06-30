DENSO Opens OES Sales Office In Plano, Texas

DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. has opened an original equipment supplier (OES) sales office in Plano, Texas. DENSO expanded its sales operations to Plano to support the growing concentration of automotive customers in the region, notably Toyota Motor North America and its dealership network.

Opened in mid-May with a staff of 11, DENSO’s 3,300-square-foot office is located within Granite Park Four, a 12-story state-of-the-art business park in the thriving greater Dallas region. DENSO’s office is a large, open space environment designed to welcome customers and promote communication. The ergonomic floor plan features large and small conference areas bordered by individual workstations for visiting customers and private offices.

“From location to functionality, everything about our new office reflects DENSO’s commitment to first-class customer service,” said David Williams, director of OES sales, marketing and strategic planning. “This includes the latest technology for seamless sales transactions and customer support.”

The high-tech workspace is fully equipped with Wi-Fi, magnetic whiteboards with interactive touch screens and portable tablets instead of desktop computers to maximize operational efficiencies and advance a paperless workplace. The latter also reflects DENSO’s larger commitment to sustainable business practices.

The company says Granite Park Four’s eco-friendly design and construction factored into DENSO’s decision to locate its Plano office within the business park. The development is under consideration by the U.S. Green Building Council for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification with a silver rating.

DENSO will hold an open house on July 11 to welcome regional customers to the Plano office.