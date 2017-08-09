DENSO Establishes A New Company Designing Key Components For Automated Driving

DENSO Corp. has announced that it will establish a new company, NSITEXE Inc., to design and develop semiconductor IP cores, which are key semiconductor components that enable automated driving, according to the company.

Advanced electronic controls are key for in-vehicle environment and safety technologies, such as advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving in next-generation vehicles. When automated driving becomes the norm, high-performance, low-power semiconductors will be required to monitor the situation around the vehicle by processing large amounts of data from sensors and external communications at high speed. This data will help make decisions for automated driving functions.

The new company will develop a next-generation processor which can quickly and efficiently analyze large amounts of data from sensors and external communication to determine the optimal vehicle operation. The semiconductor IP cores optimized for in-vehicle applications will be licensed to in-vehicle microcomputer and SoC manufacturers.

DENSO says it has refined in-vehicle semiconductor technologies as part of its ongoing mission to develop the advanced technologies delivering an environmentally friendly, safe and secure automotive society.