DENSO Announces North American Executive Personnel Changes

As DENSO continues to expand its footprint in North America, the company says it is committed to regional and global leadership development. As a result, DENSO announced the following management and organizational changes across North America, effective Jan. 1.

“By promoting those who will lead the way, DENSO continues to advance its goals of protecting lives, preserving the planet and preparing a bright future for generations to come,” said Kenichiro Ito, chairman of DENSO’s North America board of directors and CEO of DENSO’s North American headquarters in Southfield, Michigan.

“These changes help broaden the scope of our executive team, strengthening our regional approach and providing unique challenges and opportunities to DENSO’s leaders. It improves collaboration within our local companies, across the region and across DENSO globally.”

Bill Foy was named senior vice president of engineering. Located in Southfield, Foy is responsible for overseeing all North American product engineering and development, including climate control, engine components and systems, engine electrical, safety products, cluster, in-vehicle-infotainment, body electronics and small motor engineering. Previously, he served as senior vice president of the sales and marketing division.

Doug Patton will continue his role as executive vice president of engineering and chief technology officer. In 2017, he also assumes the role of SAE International president. This change will allow him to focus on his role at SAE International, as well as help broaden the scope of DENSO’s executive team.

Denise Carlson was promoted to vice president of the North America Planning and Material Engineering, Production Innovation Center. Located in Southfield, Carlson is responsible for overseeing material development, material quality assurance and material education for DENSO’s North American product groups.

Kara Grasso was promoted to vice president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Sales group, located at DENSO’s Southfield facility. She oversees FCA Sales strategy and activities in all key product areas. She also was appointed to lead DENSO’s product sales strategy. Previously, she was director of FCA Sales.

Benjamin Luppino will serve as vice president of Toyota Sales Group, also located at DENSO’s Southfield facility. His primary responsibility is guiding the operational and personnel activities for the Toyota Motors Sales group, including overall sales expansion. Previously, he served as vice president and global lead of the General Motors Sales Group.

Rob Hempel will serve as vice president of General Motors Sales Group, located at DENSO’s Southfield facility. His primary responsibility is guiding the operational and personnel activities for the General Motors Sales group, including overall sales expansion. Previously he served as global lead for Toyota Sales.

Chuntao Ye was promoted to senior vice president. Ye is responsible for Instrument Cluster, Electronics and Body Electronics plants located in Maryville, Tennessee. He also serves as deputy leader of Information & Safety Systems. Previously, he served as vice president of DENSO’s Alternator/Starter Division in Maryville.