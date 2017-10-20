Delphi To Unveil New Digital Customer Experiences At AAPEX 2017

Delphi Product & Service Solutions will introduce new digital customer experiences and product support resources for the aftermarket at AAPEX 2017, taking place from Oct.31 through Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. Located in booth No. 5027, the experiential displays available for attendees to explore are:

Delphi Auto Parts App – a new steering and suspension and fuel management app to help technicians and counterpeople in diagnosing, buying and replacing steering and fuel parts. This new app shows how the parts operate, how they may break and how to fix them, using a 360-degree image of what they look like. It also will provide technical information, GIFs, video, diagrams, a symptom checker and control arm finder. Once the show starts, customers can find the application at app.delphiautoparts.com and as a downloadable mobile app on the Apple store and Google Play.

“ Clean the Tank” Virtual Reality Experience – an interactive game that demonstrates the importance of cleaning the fuel tank prior to replacing the fuel pump. Guests, two at a time, will wear VR glasses, allowing them to use various tools in the shop to clean the tank and replace the fuel pump quickly. People playing the game will see reasons why it’s important to clean the tank. People watching the game will be able to see the experience and follow along.

Senior executives from Delphi will host the show’s opening press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in booth No. 5027, and will provide details of the company’s newest product launches and initiatives for the global aftermarket.

Beyond the booth, Delphi Aftermarket offers a large collection of product information on a wide range of aftermarket topics created to help solve Delphi customers’ most complex challenges.

Recently-launched resource tools include:

Extensive YouTube Library – The Delphi Auto Parts YouTube channel is home to more than 120 instructional videos on topics ranging from gas direct-injection to ignition coil diagnostics, to mastering meters and advanced electrical diagnostics, to promoting and profiting with hybrids. With more than 400,000 views on its how-to videos and more than 5,000 subscribers, Delphi will be expanding the channel by adding three additional how-to video playlists by year-end on topics including steering and suspension, fuel delivery and diesel injector do’s and don’ts.

Redesigned Website – The updated Delphi Aftermarket website, delphiautoparts.com, features new and enhanced product information for all products offered in North America, including fuel modules and pumps, MAF sensors, ignition coils, batteries, remanufactured diesel fuel injectors and steering and suspension products. The site provides localized content based on the user’s region.