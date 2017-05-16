Dana Named Innovation Supplier Of The Year By FCA

Dana Inc. has been honored by FCA US LLC as the “2017 Innovation Supplier of the Year” for North America. The award was presented earlier this month during the automaker’s annual supplier conference in Detroit and recognizes extraordinary commitment to innovation, quality, warranty, cost, delivery and the foundational principles of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., according to FCA.

Specifically, Dana was acknowledged for developing a technologically advanced heat exchanger for the induction-air system on FCA’s 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The heat exchanger is a critical component in the vehicle’s unique refrigerated charge air cooling system. The system introduces low-temperature refrigerated air into the intake system, delivering a denser charge and boosting engine horsepower.

With extensive expertise in advanced thermal-management technology, Dana quickly developed a prototype for this advanced solution that effectively addressed the vehicle’s unique need to super cool for added performance.

“Dana is honored to be recognized by FCA US for innovating this specialized solution to support its exciting new vehicle,” said Dwayne Matthews, president of Dana Power Technologies. “Dana is continually and actively developing advanced technologies that address current industry needs and potential future challenges. This approach allows us to respond to the unique requirements of our customers. Additionally, our strong relationship and collaboration with the FCA team made the process for creating this solution possible, and within a short timeframe.”

The company says 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the first-ever factory production car with a refrigerated liquid-to-air charge air cooling system. This enables charge air induction temperatures previously not possible in pressure-charged street-legal production vehicles – enhancing engine performance even in extreme temperatures.