Dana CV Joint Named Finalist For 2018 Automotive News PACE Awards

A new constant-velocity joint for pickup trucks from Dana Inc. has been named a finalist for the 2018 Automotive News PACE Awards. The awards are considered a benchmark for automotive innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

Dana’s 6,000 Nm Rzeppa-style constant-velocity joint provides a durable solution for use in heavy-duty pickup trucks. The technology is the first use of a CV joint in pickup trucks and is able to improve strength, maximize efficiency and reduce weight over previous technologies.

“Dana embraces a culture of innovation, and our technical expertise allows us to collaborate with customers to develop solutions to address their most intriguing challenges,” said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies. “This solution provides for durability and efficiency at high operating joint angles and in extreme temperatures. This is the seventh consecutive year that Dana has been named a finalist for this prestigious award and is another example of our commitment to commercializing new technologies.”

Dana has earned five PACE Awards since the program’s inception, most recently in 2017 for its Victor Reinz multi-layer steel transmission pump gasket. The company’s adaptive air/oil separation system and Spicer OpTiMa tire pressure management system also were named finalists in 2017.

The finalists were announced on Oct. 14 at the SAE Detroit Section’s annual Global Leadership Conference. Winners will be named on April 9, 2018.