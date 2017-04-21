CVSN To Honor Robert ‘Pete’ Joy With The 2017 President’s Award

Robert “Pete” Joy of Phillips Industries will be honored this September as the Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN) 2017 President’s Award Recipient. The President’s Award, started by CVSN Past President Ken Duval of Canadian Wheel, recognizes those individuals who have contributed greatly to the heavy-duty aftermarket and promoted and supported the independent aftermarket distributor.

Joy said, “I’ve been very fortunate to have received a number of industry awards within the supplier side of the industry. I received the triangle award from the Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association, which is an award that recognizes a significant level of service to the supplier side of the industry. I’ve been recognized with the aftermarket Hall of Fame award and now it’s quite humbling to be recognized with the President’s Award from CVSN. When your career is winding down and you receive recognition like this it really makes everything, all the tough things you go through, a lot easier to look back upon. I can’t tell you how proud and humbled and happy I am to receive the award.”

In announcing the selection of this year’s recipient, Edward Neeley, CVSN president and president of Truck Supply Co., said, “While there are many awards in our industry, only the CVSN President’s Award focuses on the recipient’s contribution to promoting and supporting the independent aftermarket distributor and building strong relationships. Pete is very deserving of this unique award.”

The award will be presented at the Monday, Sept. 11 at the opening general session of the CVSN Annual Aftermarket Distribution Summit, to be held from Sept. 9-13 at the Omni Resort and Spa on Amelia Island, Florida. To book a room for the CVSN Summit at the Omni Resort and Spa, click here.

To learn more about the Summit and CVSN or becoming a member, visit cvsn.org.