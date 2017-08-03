CVSN Announces Suppliers Hosting PSP Sessions At Amelia Summit

CVSN has announced the PSP supplier participants for the September Summit at the Omni Resort and Spa on Amelia Island, Florida.

The private strategic planning (PSP) sessions provide suppliers an opportunity to meet with their distributor customers in a private setting to discuss areas of common interest, introduce upcoming marketing initiatives and resolve any outstanding distribution issues. CVSN says they are interactive sessions and both suppliers and distributors give them high marks year after year.

The suppliers hosting the PSP sessions at the 2017 Amelia Island Summit are

Bendix

Alcoa

Minimizer

Dayton Parts

Dana

Meritor

Federal-Mogul

Automann

ConMet

Haldex

Accuride/KIC

AP Exhaust

Stemco

SKF/Hyatt

RSC Chemicals

The CVSN Summit is for the top executives and spouses from both the supplier and distributor companies in the heavy-duty aftermarket. It features excellent speakers that cover topics of interest to all attendees, and also the CVSN President’s Award, social events like fishing, golf, Cumberland Island Cruise and great networking receptions and dinners, according to CVSN.

To register for the CVSN Summit, occurring from Sept. 9-13, at the Omni Resort and Spa on Amelia Island, Florida, go to cvsn.org.