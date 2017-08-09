Manufacturing/CRP Automotive
CRP Automotive Introduces Special Pentosin Transmission Fluid Service Kits

CRP Automotive has developed three special service kits designed to simplify transmission fluid service on Audi, BMW and Volkswagen vehicles. In developing these kits, CRP Automotive brought together two of its brands –­ Pentosin OE-approved fluid (ATF1) and Rein Automotive.

The new Pentosin kits feature Pentosin ATF1, a long-life fully synthetic high-performance automatic transmission fluid designed for lifetime application in automatic gearboxes and Rein Automotive OE-quality transmission fluid filters.

CRP Automotive offers three Pentosin transmission fluid service kit configurations to fit the needs of its professional service customers:

  • Pentosin Kit No. 1058206-KIT-1 (Audi/VW): Includes five Pentosin ATF1 (1L) (OE Part No. G052162A2) and one Rein Filter Kit (OE Part No. 01V-398-429)
  • Pentosin Kit No. 1058206-KIT-2 (VW): Includes five Pentosin ATF1 (1L) (OE Part No. G055025A2) and one Rein Filter Kit (OE Part No. 09G-325-429-A)
  • Pentosin Kit No. 1058206-KIT-3 (BMW): Includes six Pentosin ATF1 (1L) (OE Part No. 83-22-2-220-442) and one Rein Filter Kit (OE Part No. 24-11-7-557-070)

“Transmission fluid services are an important part of regular maintenance and will help increase transmission service life,” said Marie Yeager, CRP Automotive product manager. “According to the Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association, 90 percent of automatic transmission failures are caused by overheating and can often be attributed to transmission fluid that should have been replaced. Completing the recommended interval changes at approximately 50,000 miles can extend vehicle longevity and improve performance.”

