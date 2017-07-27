Crowne Group Hires Kristen Baffo As New Brand Manager

Crowne Group LLC has announced the addition of Kristen Baffo as the new brand manager for Crowne Automotive Aftermarket Group (AAG).

Baffo brings strong branding and cross-category retail experience to Crowne Group after serving several years as a marketing manager for Personal Care Products Inc., based in Troy, Michigan. In that role, Baffo successfully marketed a Walmart-exclusive home air care line, 719 Walnut Avenue. She also was responsible for marketing and branding initiatives that expanded the private label retail business, including to Target, Costco, Walgreens and Kroger.

“I am excited to hit the ground running at Crowne Group and put my marketing experience to work in the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Baffo. “I have a passion for transforming consumer insights into driving demand for brands, products and our customers.”

As the new brand manager for Crowne AAG, Baffo will lead the marketing strategies for supporting aftermarket brands, as well as closely collaborating with key customers.

“Kristen is a high-performance marketing talent focused on strengthening our competitive brand position and advancing the success of our customers,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer of Crowne Group LLC.