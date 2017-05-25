Covercraft Hires Bill McLaughlin As Southeastern Sales Manager

Covercraft, a provider of custom vehicle protection products, has announced the addition of sales veteran Bill McLaughlin as the new Southeastern sales manager.

He will be covering the southern part of the United States from the Atlantic coast through Texas and handling both aftermarket and distribution accounts in the territory. Bill is a veteran of more than 20 years in the softgoods industry, last serving as the regional director of stores for the Samsonite Corp.

His accomplished sales background in both retail and distribution channels will be a strong asset for Covercraft, says Erik Guldager, head of sales for Covercraft. “Bill brings unique experience and perspective to our sales team and we look forward to the strength that he will add to our Southeastern Region,” said Guldager. “He has instituted many successful sales programs in his past and had shown significant sales growth through those initiatives.”