Cooper Tire Distribution Center In Albany, Georgia, Sustains Tornado Damage

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has reported that a tire warehouse and distribution facility the company leases in Albany, Georgia, sustained damage from a tornado on Jan. 22 and is not currently operational.

There were no injuries at the facility, which is operated for Cooper by a third party logistics firm. Cooper immediately activated its logistics contingency plans and began to reroute customer orders to other facilities in its network to minimize disruption.

The building owner and Cooper were able to access the facility and secure the site yesterday. The process to assess damages is ongoing.