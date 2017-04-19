Continental Expands Manufacturing Footprint With More Than $40M Investment In North Carolina

Continental has announced a more than $40 million investment to expand its Morganton plant, which manufactures state-of-the-art automotive brake systems. The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2018. As recently announced by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Continental has been awarded a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) to support the expansion, which will create approximately 160 new jobs over the next five years, adding to the facility’s more than 400 full-time employees.

The expansion will add production floor space to meet the growing demand for Continental’s next generation MK C1 integrated brake system. It also will extend the warehouse and supporting areas to accommodate increasing production and logistics. The facility currently produces Continental’s MK 100 brake systems and has started production of the new MK C1.

“The Morganton Plant has a proven record for producing the current brake system and is a natural fit for expansion to meet the production needs of our newest product,” said Samir Salman, CEO of Continental, North America. “Continental is working to make mobility safer, more efficient and convenient and the MK C1 makes a major contribution to safe and dynamic driving, as well as energy efficiency.”

The MK C1 “brake-by-wire” design enables 100 percent recuperation of braking energy. Further benefits include an approximate 30 percent weight reduction of the system and remote control and efficient braking dynamics in a compact unit. The innovative electronic brake system integrates the brake actuation, brake booster and control systems (ABS and ESC) into a compact, weight-saving one box design module.

Continental’s MK C1 can build up braking pressure in 150 ms (time-to-lock), which is twice as fast as conventional systems today, according to the company. In addition, the system meets the requirements for a recuperative braking system without any additional measures, while providing a high level of comfort. Continental supplies Alfa Romeo with its MK C1 for the new Giulia.

Continental recently won a 2017 Automotive News PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers’ Contribution to Excellence) Award for its MK C1 integrated brake system.