Continental Elite RPM Club Announces 2016 Grand-Prize Winner

Continental, an international automotive supplier, tire manufacturer and industrial partner, has announced its Elite RPM grand-prize winner for 2016. Todd Lemmens, owner of TML Auto in Appleton, Wisconsin, is the winner of the annual prize.

Lemmens, customer of warehouse distributor Factory Motor Parts, received $2,500 in his choice of gift cards, a $100 Subway gift card and two RPM logoed counter stools. Lemmens said he was thrilled and surprised when he got the call that he was the grand-prize winner.

“It was pretty cool,” said Lemmens. “I was just sending in my UPC panels to put points into my account, and never expected to win the big prize.”

When asked about his plans for the counter stools he said, “they will go straight to my parts department.”

The Continental Elite RPM Club is a program that rewards members (shop owners and professional repair technicians) with merchandise and gift cards for purchasing and installing Elite-branded aftermarket products. Members send in UPC panels and earn points for products like Elite Poly-V belts, V-belts, timing belts, timing belt kits and Poly-V tensioner kits. Points accumulate and can be redeemed for valuable gifts.

“We’re pleased to continue to reward our technicians and shop owners like Todd for their loyalty to the Continental Elite brand,” said Tom Lee, marketing manager at Continental ContiTech. “We’re committed to our technicians and will continue to look for ways to improve the Continental Elite RPM Club program in the future.“

“The products are great and it’s very easy to collect the panels and redeem the points online,” said Lemmens. “I’m happy to be part of the Continental Elite RPM Club.”

Lemmens’ 17-person team at TML Auto is happy too, he says. They are recipients of some of the club gear and merchandise Lemmens receives when he redeems his points.

To learn more about the Continental Elite RPM Club, visit continental-eliterpmclub.com.