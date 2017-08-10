Cometic Gasket Taps Jesse Jones For Newly Created Vice President Role

Automotive aftermarket industry veteran Jesse Jones has joined Cometic Gasket Inc., and will serve as vice president of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and production engine remanufacturer (PER) Sales for the Northeast Ohio-based organization.

Jones comes to Cometic with more than 35 years of industry experience following a lengthy tenure with Dana Inc. as well as MAHLE Clevite (now MAHLE Aftermarket). Most recently, the Northwood University alumnus was the senior manager, special markets, for Dana, where he was responsible for developing new markets. In that role, Jones led Dana’s reintroduction and launch of the company’s engine sealing product line, incorporating strategy, product offerings, marketing and distribution.

“Jesse Jones has a wealth of experience, is highly regarded within the industry and makes an outstanding addition to the Cometic family,” said Bob Gorman, founder and CEO, Cometic Gasket Inc. “As Cometic continues to grow, it is important that we compliment that growth with talented individuals who can identify new opportunities in the marketplace while maintaining a sharp focus on servicing our already robust OEM and PER customer base. Given Jesse’s expertise and impeccable credentials, we think he’s a perfect fit for this new role.”

Jones will focus his efforts on identifying new opportunities with OEMs and PERs while mining and implementing high-volume private label programs within the automotive, powersports and marine markets.

“I am very excited to work with a nimble and innovative company like Cometic Gasket that delivers real solutions and has fun doing it,” explained Jones. “I have been working in the automotive industry all my life, starting as a kid working in my father’s dealership. Through the years I have worked in almost every discipline of the industry and engaged with all market segments including light vehicle, commercial vehicle, performance and off highway. I have always been driven to understand customer needs and deliver solutions.”

Jones, who is a member of several professional organizations, including Auto Care Association, SEMA and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, will begin his new role effective immediately.