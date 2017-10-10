ClearPlus Releases New Wiper Blade Application Guide

ClearPlus has announced the release of its new 2017/2018 Wiper Blade Application Guide, which will be available in print format at AAPEX 2017. The digital format is available now.

The guide includes all of ClearPlus’ products, including conventional blades, premium (beam-hybrid style blades), specialty rear blades, winter blades and specialty heavy-duty blades for commercial delivery vehicles, school, transit and coach buses and RVs. With blades available in sizes 10 to 40 inches in 32 different arm types, the new application guide identifies front and rear wiper size, arm type and OE form at the level of the vehicle make, model and year for each vehicle type. The adapter to be used for each arm type is referenced for all product series.

To learn more about ClearPlus, contact the company at [email protected] or visit clearplus.com. To view installation videos, visit the company’s YouTube channel.