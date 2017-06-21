ClassicCars.com Names Michael Murray As Area Sales Manager

ClassicCars.com has announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran Michael Murray to the position of area sales manager. Murray, who brings more than 18 years of sales experience in the automotive industry to ClassicCars.com, will take the lead in driving vertical media revenue and in building marketing partnerships with key automotive brand leaders, the company says.

Murray joins ClassicCars.com from National Business Media, where he spent 13 years holding various positions. Most recently, he was associate publisher at THE SHOP Magazine. He previously held positions at Volant Performance and K&N Engineering.

Recognized for his contributions to the industry, Murray won the 2016 Robert E. Petersen Award during the 2017 Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC) media trade conference.

“Michael brings extensive sales and leadership qualities that will help us further our growth and market presence,” said Roger Falcione, president and CEO of ClassicCars.com “As the area sales manager, he will drive revenue and build relationships that will benefit ClassicCars.com for years to come.”