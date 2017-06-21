Personnel/ClassicCars.com
June 21, 2017 12:15 pm

ClassicCars.com Names Michael Murray As Area Sales Manager

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Carnegie Mellon Researchers Find New Vehicles' 'Cleaner Exhaust' Still Harmful To Human Health

Stant Named Federated Co-Man Vendor Of The Year; Autolite Earns Co-Man Order Fill Honor

3M Auto And United Way To Host Event With Chip Foose And Barry Meguiar

The Route 66 Parts Cleaning Roadshow To Be At Chicagoland Speedway

Bridgestone Names Joe Venezia President For Retail Operations

Fumoto Receives Trademark Approval For Its Engine Oil Drain Valve

Saint-Gobain Grows Its Performance Plastics Operations In Germany

AAAS Announces Scholarship Recipients

URO Parts Awarded The TecDoc Certified Data Supplier Quality Seal

Editor’s Note: Memorial Day Observed By aftermarketNews

ClassicCars.com has announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran Michael Murray to the position of area sales manager. Murray, who brings more than 18 years of sales experience in the automotive industry to ClassicCars.com, will take the lead in driving vertical media revenue and in building marketing partnerships with key automotive brand leaders, the company says.

Murray joins ClassicCars.com from National Business Media, where he spent 13 years holding various positions. Most recently, he was associate publisher at THE SHOP Magazine. He previously held positions at Volant Performance and K&N Engineering.

Recognized for his contributions to the industry, Murray won the 2016 Robert E. Petersen Award during the 2017 Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC) media trade conference.

“Michael brings extensive sales and leadership qualities that will help us further our growth and market presence,” said Roger Falcione, president and CEO of ClassicCars.com “As the area sales manager, he will drive revenue and build relationships that will benefit ClassicCars.com for years to come.”

Show Full Article