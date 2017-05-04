Classic Industries Acquires California Mustang Parts And California Muscle Parts

Classic Industries, a provider of automotive restoration and performance parts for classic GM and Chrysler vehicles, has announced the acquisition of the California Mustang Parts, California Muscle Parts and Highway Classics brands, which are located in the City of Industry, California.

California Mustang has been serving Mustang enthusiasts with its mail order restoration parts catalog since 1976, and in its 40-plus years of existence has established itself as one of the most trusted sources of restoration parts and accessories for classic Ford Mustangs. California Mustang’s sister company, California Muscle Parts, is the division formed to handle classic Ford Falcon parts, and more notably, an extensive selection of parts, accessories and restyling components for late-model Mustangs. Highway Classics is the wholesale division of the company, handling the sale of a wide variety of classic auto parts and accessories to restoration shops, body shops, parts stores and other businesses across the globe.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of California Mustang, California Muscle Parts and Highway Classics,” said Jeff Leonard, CEO of Classic Industries. “California Mustang is one of the original icons in the mail order catalog business having served classic Ford Mustang and Falcon enthusiasts for more than four decades. Classic Industries would like to welcome the customers and employees of the California Mustang Group to the Classic Industries family. California Mustang, California Muscle Parts and Highways Classics will continue to serve Ford enthusiasts in their facility in City of Industry, California, like they have for several decades. Classic Industries will continue to serve the owners of GM and Chrysler vehicles at the Classic Industries Corporate Headquarters in Huntington Beach, California.”

“Customers of California Mustang and related companies will be happy to know that it will be business as usual as our teams collaborate to add a wide variety of new performance and late-model Mustang parts to our expansive restoration part offerings,” said Ray Yager, corporate director for Classic Industries. “Our focus moving forward will be on broadening the company’s product lines to cover additional Ford-related makes and models as well. You can expect to see new parts and catalogs coming out for a variety of popular Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles including, but not limited to, Capri, Comet, Falcon, Ranchero, Cougar, Ford pickup, Bronco and other related models. Meanwhile, customers can count on both companies to continue delivering the exceptional customer experience that classic car enthusiasts have come to rely on and that both companies have built their reputations on.”

Classic Industries, currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a leader in restoration parts for GM and Mopar vehicles and says it intends to complete a “trifecta” with the acquisition of the California Mustang Group of companies. The Ford restoration and performance parts industry is a growing market, according to the company, and Classic Industries says it plans for its entry to impact the industry in a very positive way. Classic Industries’ merger with California Mustang Parts and related companies, provides the ability to create an unmatched customer experience. Classic Industries looks to bring California Mustang to new heights of quality, exposure and customer satisfaction. These two automotive parts powerhouses are poised to raise the bar and set new standards for the rest of the industry, Classic stated.