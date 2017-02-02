ChemSpec USA Launches New Website

ChemSpec USA LLC has announced the launch of its new website. The new site, chemspecpaint.com, includes information about the company, its products and offers a user-friendly experience that is faster and easier to navigate, the company says.

ChemSpec manufactures a wide array of collision repair products for the automotive, fleet, OEM and industrial markets. As a manufacturer, the company said it is important to make its information and products easily accessible for customers and website visitors, which provides for a much more customer-centric experience.

“We wanted to provide a better way for both our customers and website visitors to get to know our company, its associates and to familiarize themselves with all the products that we have to offer,” said Tammy Anderson, marketing communication manager, ChemSpec USA. “The new website allows us to provide accurate information in a more, timely manner.”

A few of the new website features include: