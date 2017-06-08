Centric Parts Promotes Brian Schweinhagen To Director Of Quality

Centric Parts has announced today the promotion of Brian Schweinhagen to the newly created position of director of quality. In this position, Schweinhagen will report to Centric Parts vice president of operations, Sal Bora, and will be responsible for developing, managing and communicating the corporate quality management program requirements, as well as training all Centric Parts, Qualis and StopTech quality personnel in the United States and China.

“Brian has accumulated a tremendous amount of quality assurance expertise at Qualis and Centric in both brakes and chassis,” said Bora. “He is exactly the right person for this new position, where he will oversee quality control at all of our Qualis, Centric and StopTech locations.”

Since earning his Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering technology from Kent State University, Schweinhagen has gained experience with all levels of quality assurance, including ISO-certified lead auditor, quality design and engineering. In 2004, Schweinhagen joined Qualis Automotive, which became a part of Centric Parts in 2013. In his current role, Schweinhagen has been essential in helping the company meet the high-quality standards Qualis, Centric and StopTech are known for in the automotive aftermarket industry.

For more information, visit CentricParts.com.