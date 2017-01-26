Centric Parts Hires Chung Lee As Director Of Purchasing

Centric Parts has announced the hiring of Chung Lee to fill the newly created position of director of purchasing. In his new role at Centric, Lee will be responsible for global purchasing of finished goods and components sold under the Centric, Posi Quiet and C-tek brand names.

Prior to joining Centric, Lee held senior management procurement positions at Airsoft Megastore, a leading importer and internet retailer of action sports equipment. In all, he has more than 20 years of experience in global supply chain management and operations.

“We are extremely excited to have Chung Lee join our business,” said Brian Griffin III, Centric Parts vice president of product management. “Chung will be another great asset in helping us continue to fulfill our customer satisfaction mission of ‘Right Part, Right Place, Right Time, Right Price.’”