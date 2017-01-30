CDTi Appoints Peter Chase As Chief Operating Officer

Clean Diesel Technologies Inc., a leader in advanced emission control technology, has appointed Peter Chase as chief operating officer. He reports to CEO Matthew Beale.

“We are excited to have Peter join CDTi as we continue to execute on our plan to become the leading provider of emission control technology to the global automotive market,” said Beale. “Peter is a proven operations leader and strategist with a track record of success in driving manufacturing efficiencies and new product introductions in a demanding OEM environment. He has extensive experience delivering highly engineered solutions to automotive customers in our key markets of North America, China and India. Peter’s skill set is an excellent fit with CDTi’s operational and commercial focus as the company begins to capitalize on its investments in product and customer relationships during a pivotal 2017 and beyond.”

Chase said, “CDTi is making significant progress in its international and domestic growth initiatives. I am excited to support its achievement of the tremendous opportunities ahead of it.”

Chase has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and industrial engine industries. Since 2005, he has served in key positions at IMPCO Technologies Inc., now a division of Nasdaq-listed Westport Fuel Systems, including as director of engineering, chief operating officer, executive vice president, operations and strategy, and most recently as general manager. From 2004 to 2005, Chase was a senior engineer (Automotive) at Cummins Engine Co. Australia, and from 2002 to 2004 he was specialist engineer at General Motors Holden, Australia. From 1999 to 2002, he was the director of engineering ­ GFP Division, at IMPCO Technologies Inc. in the US and from 1997 to 1999, technical services manager at IMPCO Technologies (Australia) Pty. Ltd. He served as product manager, Business/Product Planning at Perkins Engines (Peterborough) Ltd. in the United Kingdom from 1995 to 1997; as project manager at the Gas and Fuel Corp. of Victoria in Australia from 1992 to 1995; and as research and development engineer at NGV Australia from 1990 to 1992.

Chase holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Melbourne, Australia.